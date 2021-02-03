Advertisement

Arkansas beats cold-shooting Mississippi State 61-45

Arkansas forward Connor Vanover dunks against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds as Arkansas cruised to a 61-45 victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) ended its six-game losing streak against Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6).

Connor Vanover and Moses Moody scored 13 points apiece to lead the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis added 10 points and eight rebounds. Smith, a graduate transfer from Indiana, is 10 points shy of a career 1,000.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 10 points and five rebounds. D.J. Stewart Jr. had eight points and five steals. The Bulldogs finished 15-of-49 (31%) shooting with 26 turnovers. They missed 14 3-pointers (5 of 19) and eight free throws (10 of 18).

Mississippi State opened on a 16-3 run before Arkansas countered with a 25-6 stretch for a 28-22 halftime advantage. Derek Fountain’s 3-pointer cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to 42-37 with 9:36 remaining. Vanover answered with consecutive dunks and a 3-pointer as the Razorbacks pulled away.

Arkansas, which has won four of its last five games, hosts Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State has lost four of five and plays at South Carolina on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

