Arkansas governor won’t extend 11 p.m. virus curfew for bars

Gov. Hutchinson of Arkansas
Gov. Hutchinson of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he won’t extend the 11 p.m. curfew for bars and some restaurants that was imposed because of the coronavirus.

Hutchinson cited a recent drop in hospitalizations and new cases as the reason for not extending the earlier closing time for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. The curfew was imposed in November because of a surge in cases and was set to expire on Wednesday.

Arkansas reported 1,510 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 298,004. The state’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 44 to 4,939 and virus hospitalizations dropped by 20 to 869.

The Department of Health said that 318,408 of the 535,900 doses of the coronavirus vaccine that the state has received have been given.

