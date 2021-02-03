Buddy Check 3: How the Show Me Healthy Women’s program is helping breast cancer sufferers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Laurie Brack is an all purpose manager at University Plaza Hotel in Springfield. She says it feels wonderful to be back. She does a little of everything here at the hotel and easily puts in 20,000 steps a day. Steps that came to a screeching halt early last year, along with the rest of the hospitality industry.

Brack said when the COVID-19 hit, she was furloughed in March. Even though she kept paying for her health insurance, her company warned it would end soon too. She quickly scheduled her regular mammogram, then just as her insurance did end, she received a phone call telling her the breast care clinic had found something suspicious.

“That was extremely scary,” said Brack. “I told them there’s nothing I can do at this time, I don’t have insurance.”

“There are a lot of women who just fall through the cracks, they don’t know about the program or the resources available to them,” said According to Jennifer Davis, with Jordan Valley Health Center. \\

Davis is talking about the Show Me Healthy Women’s program. She is the program’s care coordinator here at the Jordan Valley Community Health Center. The program works as a safety net for women 35-to 64-years-old and meet the income guidelines. It’s a state program funded by a federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control.

“It’s for women who’ve detected a problem they find or it’s for women just overdue for a well women’s exam,” said Davis.

Brack, who has five grown children and nine grandchildren, was ready to just hope for the best until she was back to work and insured. But her breast care provider told her about the Show Me program. And within a month she had had an ultrasound, a biopsy, and surgery to remove what doctors said was a pre-cancerous mass from her breast.

“I think it was a life saver, normally without insurance I wouldn’t have gotten any treatment,” said Brack.

She is on medication to prevent a recurrence, and eager to share her story to help other women stay healthy too.

