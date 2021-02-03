Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen these Greene County fugitives?

Springfield police say both suspects use aliases and face several charges.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jerica Darlene Deckard
Jerica Darlene Deckard(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding two Greene County fugitives. Jerica Deckard is accused of domestic assault and dealing drugs. Police say she also goes by “Jerica McMartin.” She’s about 5′2″ tall and has brown hair, and blue eyes. Deckard is 31-years-old. Investigators say she could be connected to several cases involving drugs and domestic violence.

Donald Corey Jackson
Donald Corey Jackson(Springfield Police Department)

The second Crime Stoppers fugitive is Donald Jackson. He’s charged with property damage, stealing and possession of a controlled substance.

Springfield police tell KY3 Jackson is known to use the alias “Sweet.” He’s about 6′0″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives say Jackson is also a suspect in car thefts, stealing, and drug crimes in Greene County.

If you’ve seen Donald Jackson or Jerica Deckard, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or 911. Springfield police do not want you to confront either suspect. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

