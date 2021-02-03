Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police arrest “Bald Head Mitchell”

Roy Mitchell faces charges of burglary, domestic assault and possible tampering with a victim.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Roy Mitchell
Roy Mitchell(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Officers arrested 53-year-old Roy Mitchell before dawn Tuesday morning. Springfield police say they received a call from someone.

KY3 featured Roy Mitchell as a Crime Stoppers fugitive last week. He faces charges of burglary, domestic assault, drug possession and potential tampering with a victim. The Greene County jail booking information shows Mitchell is scheduled for court tomorrow.

