CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police arrest “Bald Head Mitchell”
Roy Mitchell faces charges of burglary, domestic assault and possible tampering with a victim.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Officers arrested 53-year-old Roy Mitchell before dawn Tuesday morning. Springfield police say they received a call from someone.
KY3 featured Roy Mitchell as a Crime Stoppers fugitive last week. He faces charges of burglary, domestic assault, drug possession and potential tampering with a victim. The Greene County jail booking information shows Mitchell is scheduled for court tomorrow.
