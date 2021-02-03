Advertisement

Despite Pandemic Challenges, The Branson Salvation Army exceeded their red kettle fundraising goals by record numbers

By Madison Horner
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Branson, Mo. (KY3) -

Captain, Linda McCormick says last year the red kettles raised eighty-nine thousand dollars.

Because of the pandemic she didn’t know if they would even come close to that number this year.

”Not knowing if people were going to have cash, remember that was a big deal, but I’m telling you we did not have a coin shortage,”McCormick said.

The Salvation Army ended the season with one-hundred eight thousand dollars.

”Oh the staff and the volunteers were very excited,” McCormick said. “We ended up with four very strong bell ringers so that was a huge help.”

She says she has many ideas in mind that the extra funds would help them to accomplish.

”We’re waiting for a revelation from God as to what our new ministry is going to be because the thrift store is gone,” McCormick said.

McCormick tells KY3 the red kettle funds are undesignated money and will help them in numerous different ways.

“We use it for rental assistance, prescription assistance, gas vouchers for people to get back and forth to work..we use it for rent and emergency housing,” McCormick said.

The extra funds are also helping the salvation army provide food for their weekly food pantry.

”So our food pantry is every Wednesday from nine to one..it is a curbside service,” McCormick said.

Timothy Lennon, a Branson resident who visits the food pantry frequently tells KY3 the salvation army has greatly impacted his life.

”They’ve been very helpful to get me through the hard times I’m going through right now,” Lennon said.

Lennon said the pandemic has made things tough and the Salvation Army is helping him to get back on his feet.

