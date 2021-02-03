Driver from Birch Tree, Mo. killed in a crash near her hometown

NEAR BIRCH TREE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cheryl Hadaway-Sanderson, 77, was killed in a crash west of her hometown Tuesday night.

Troopers say Hadaway-Sanderson ran off highway 60, her car came back onto the road, and then left the other side of the highway before the car hit a tree.

