Driver from Birch Tree, Mo. killed in a crash near her hometown

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEAR BIRCH TREE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cheryl Hadaway-Sanderson, 77, was killed in a crash west of her hometown Tuesday night.

Troopers say Hadaway-Sanderson ran off highway 60, her car came back onto the road, and then left the other side of the highway before the car hit a tree.

Missouri Gov. Parson announces next mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

