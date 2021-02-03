Advertisement

Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norma Herbold, 72, disappeared Monday night. (Courtesy: Republic Police Dept.)
TRAGIC ENDING: Police locate body of Republic, Mo. woman reported missing
Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in west Springfield
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.
Feds indict Christian County assistant physician, lawmaker for stem cell fraud scheme, distributing prescription drugs
Metal tire spikes damage nine vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday
Tire spikes damage 9 vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after defending the building on Jan. 6 against...
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Advocates push for truckers to get vaccinated earlier
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Push to get truckers vaccinated
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads all Golden Globe nominees with 6
Arkansas forward Connor Vanover dunks against Mississippi State during the second half of an...
Arkansas beats cold-shooting Mississippi State 61-45