Greene County sheriff changes mind on gun legislation after lawmakers make changes

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott says he’s changed his mind after two Springfield-area lawmakers changed the wording of two bills intended to protect the Second Amendment and further ease restrictions for gun owners.

Sen. Eric Burlison (R-Christian County) and Rep. Jered Taylor (R-Republic) sponsored the legislation to establish the Second Amendment Preservation Act.

The lawmakers say the bills will prevent police and deputies in Missouri from enforcing any federal gun laws, even if the federal laws become stricter than what they are now.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott last month said the bills were “well intended but misguided” and could limit law enforcement officers all around the state. He says he changed that thinking after Taylor and Burlison made changes.

“In regards to today’s action on House Bill 85, I reviewed the language that was changed and the deletions,” said Sheriff Arnott. “Some of the language I was concerned with has been removed. I had a conference call with Senator Burlison where we worked through problematic language in Senate Bill 39.”

