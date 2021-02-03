Group from Missouri State heading to Tampa to serve as Super Bowl volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Early on Wednesday, February 3 a group of excited students from Missouri State University will be leaving for Tampa where they will work as volunteers for Super Bowl-related activities.

You may not know it but MSU has a major in Entertainment Management which prepares students for a career in managing entertainers or operating and marketing events and venues.

“You can do hundreds of different things,” said Camden Sapp, a senior who’s majoring in Entertainment Management. “I’m going in the direction of sports so my main goal is to be in the front office for a professional sports team.”

Sapp is also a part of the Entertainment Management Association, a service organization for those majoring in the field. The EMA has around 80 students and each year their field trips include visits to Super Bowls, Final Fours, and a musical convention in Nashville to get valuable hands-on experience in the field they hope to enter.

The EMA is able to get those trips because of the many Missouri State alumni who work in the entertainment industry and invite the organization to visit.

This will be the 18th year the EMA has sent representatives to a Super Bowl. For the 2021 event in Tampa most of them will serve as volunteers at the NFL Fan Experience where fans can take part in football related activities.

This year 16 MSU students are paying $600 to work for nothing but it does provide invaluable networking opportunities.

“You get to gain connections and get experience that will look awesome on a resume,” Sapp said with a smile. “I’ve applied to a few jobs since Miami last year and every single time they talk about, ‘Wow! You volunteered at the Super Bowl! Tell me more about that!’ Overall, it’s just a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Especially when your home-state team is going. This is a twice in a lifetime opportunity for Sapp after watching the Kansas City Chiefs win their first world championship in 50 years last season in Miami. Now, a year later, the Chiefs are going for their second-in-a-row.

Even though EMA students don’t get tickets to the game, Sapp explained that just being in the city where the Super Bowl is being played and watching it on TV is a great chance to soak in the atmosphere and enjoy the fun with other Chief fans.

“Whether you know ‘em or not it’s one big family and I’m excited to see Chiefs Kingdom down there,” he said.

Looking at the photos and videos from the EMA’s trip to Miami last year though harkens back to a different time as the fans were able to be close together and no one was wearing a mask. The pandemic had not yet changed our lives at that point and this year the EMA students will be going to a much different atmosphere as the Super Bowl is limiting fan size to just over 22,000.

“When we were setting up this trip back in April and May we weren’t sure if this was even going to happen,” said Sapp, who organized the trip.

But once it was determined that the trip was on, nobody backed out.

“They know what they’re getting themselves into but we’re all taking precautions,” Sapp said. “We all got tested. We’re all set.”

