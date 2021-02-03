Advertisement

Hundreds of mask complaints have come in to Springfield Police Dept.

Only 9 citations have been issued so far
By Robert Hahn
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News asked for an update from the Springfield Police Department about the enforcement of wearing of masks. Complaints are coming in, and some tickets have been issued.

Nearly 400 complaints were called in from November through January. But only a handful of tickets have been written so far, with all of those in December.

Police Chief Paul Williams said in his most recent virtual “Coffee with the Chief” this enforcing effort will continue.

”The masking ordinance is still in full force and effect,” said Chief Williams. “We do get about 30-40 complaints regarding that every week.”

Those complaints totaled 153 in November. 258 in December. And they totaled 72 in January.

“In most cases, those are individuals who, by the time the officers get there, they’re gone,” said Chief Williams.

Out of those hundreds of complaints, only nine tickets have been issued so far. And all nine tickets went to individuals with none going to businesses.

“Compliance with the ordinance is what we’re requesting,” began Chief Williams. “And officers will certainly write the tickets if they encounter someone in response to that complaint that is still there.”

And for those concerned that calling 911 with a complaint will tie up the system, Chief Williams says that is a myth.

“Police department-wise we get about 100,000 to 115,000 calls every year of every way shape and form,” said Chief Williams. “So, another 30 calls a week related to the masking ordinance is not gonna overwork or overwhelm the 911 center.”

No written warnings are issued regarding not wearing a mask, but verbal warnings in the form of educational information have been given. The fine, by the way, if you get ticketed for not wearing a mask is up to $100.

