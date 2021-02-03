Man from Rolla, Mo. arrested for an attempted robbery at a gas station

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rolla is accused of trying to hold up a gas station.

Police say Jacob Cooley, 25, walked into the Phillips 66 on U.S. 63 Monday night. Employees told police that Cooley pointed an orange-colored flare gun at two employees. He walked behind the counter, pointed the flare gun at the clerk, and said “Everybody get down on the floor.”

Employees told police that Cooley walked out, but he didn’t take anything from the store.

Police later found Cooley on a private lot in the 1900 block of N. U.S. 63. A weapon matching the one used in the incident was located near the scene.

The Phelps County Prosecutor charged Cooley with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.

