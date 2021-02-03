Medical experts explain the job of assistant physician after indictment of Tricia Derges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Christian County lawmaker and assistant physician was indicted for a stem cell fraud scheme and distributing prescriptions illegal.

Tricia Derges, of Nixa, is accused of misleading patients, costing them thousands of dollars. She worked as an assistant physician at Ozark Valley Medical Clinic at its various locations in Springfield, Ozark and Branson.

Missouri medical experts say a Assistant Physician is different than a Physician Assistant and a Nurse Practitioner. Although each occasionally perform similar duties, experts say they have their own distinct differences.

They say the position of an assistant physician is fairly unique to Missouri.

”It was designed when adopted in Missouri law actually as a bridge they could be on while they were waiting for residency slot,” Missouri Hospital Association spokesperson Dave Dillon said Tuesday. “Assistant Physicians, ideally, would have been individuals who are basically on their way to a medical degree. We really need people who go to medical school to get a residency.”

Dillon said the position was created within the last decade to help combat a shortage of doctors and medical professionals within the state.

While assistant physicians are those who have not completed a residency, experts say physician assistants have to go through a specific program following medical school.

”In order to get certified as a physician assistant, they have to have graduated from an accredited physician assistant program here in the states,” said Missouri State University Physician Assistant Studies Department Head Roberto Canales.

Canales said this process can take between 24 and 27 months to complete.

Dillon said while assistant physicians are theoretically working their way to a residency, the position of a nurse practitioner tends to be the finishing point for those working the job.

While different, all of these positions, however, require something similar.

”They’re required in essence to work with a supervising physician,” Dillon said. “It’s basically a collaborative practicing agreement that the physician will supervise.”

On Monday, U.S. Attorneys said Tricia Derges was the subject of a 20-count indictment. They said Derges never got accepted into a residency program.

”What you get basically is someone with a lot of medical knowledge but not licensed to practice independently as a physician” Dillon said.

This means Derges, nor her other assistant physicians, could legally prescribe medications without oversight. The federal indictment charges Derges with 10 counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions.

Experts say prescribing drugs is a collaborative process.

“Prescriptive privilege comes at the institution, at the practice level with the practicing physicians,” Canales said. “It’s the facility where they’re employed and the collaborative physician that determine the degree of prescribing privileges they’ll have.”

Medical experts say separate processes could determine whether or not Derges can continue to practice.

“The Missouri Board of Healing Arts is a major key player in that determination of whether that license is revoked,” Canales said. “But it’s also the institution where the person is employed has a vetting process as well.”

The indictment alleges that Derges, without conducting in-person medical evaluations of the patients, wrote electronic prescriptions for Oxycodone and Adderall for patients and transmitted them to pharmacies over the internet.

Because none of the assistant physicians whom Derges employed at Ozark Valley Medical Clinic could prescribe Schedule II controlled substances, the indictment says, it was the standard practice of the assistant physicians to see a patient and later communicate to Derges the controlled substances they wanted her to prescribe to their patients. Derges, allegedly without conducting an in-person medical evaluation of the patients, wrote electronic prescriptions for the patients and transmitted the prescriptions over the internet to pharmacies.

KY3 reached out to Ozark Valley Medical Clinic for comment and did not hear back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.