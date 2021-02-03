Missouri Alzheimer’s Association shares tips to prevent someone with Alzheimer’s, dementia from wandering

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of us have a relative or friend living with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Sarah Lovegreen, VP of Programs with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter said safety plans vary based on what stage someone is in their Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“It will really depend on how the disease affects the behavior of the individual,” Lovegreen said.

She said if you aren’t sure where to start, the Alzheimer’s Association can help.

”We do cover some basic safety measures, ‘Do you have guns in the home, what do door locks look like?” Lovegreen said. ”Things like that, just to be sure families are thinking about those.”

She recommends moving door knobs out of sight and even keeping doors locked if necessary.

”So allowing people to be independent, but again supervising and being present to keep them safe,” Lovegreen said.

She said it’s important to keep a routine. This allows someone with alzheimer’s or dementia know what they will be doing and when. If that person tries to break that routine, there are ways to handle that situation.

”Kind of accept their reality but help them move on, help them move on to another topic or another activity,” Lovegreen said. “It could be ‘We’re not going to work right now, let’s sit down and have a snack instead’ and just trying to redirect.”

She said making sure folks have enough exercise can help prevent wandering. Lovegreen recommended caregivers use resources like their neighbors and local law enforcement to keep a watchful eye.

“Let them know one way they can support you as a caregiver of someone with dementia is if they see your loved one out walking alone to give you a call,” she said.

If you notice your loved one has gone missing, Lovegreen recommends reporting it quickly.

“Maybe give it about 15 minutes for you to look closely around your home or common places they go,” she said. “But, don’t look long before calling the authorities, get them involved and let them know your loved one has dementia and that will activate a missing person’s report more quickly.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol can issue Endangered Silver Advisories for individuals that suffer from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Lovegreen said people with Alzheimer’s tend to wander within a few miles of their home, and they generally will follow their dominant hand.

”So right, if the to the end of the driveway, if they’re right handed they’re more likely to turn left, If they’re left handed they’re more likely to turn left,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s website has multiple safety tabs, including tips to prevent wandering and different types of technology you can use to help you locate your friend or family member.

The Alzheimer’s Association also has a 24-hour helpline you can call, whether you’re a caregiver looking for support or a family wanting to create a safety plan.

The 24/7 helpline phone number is 800-272-3900.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.