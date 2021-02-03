Advertisement

Missouri GOP proposal would shield pre-existing conditions

Courtesy: Missouri House Communications
Courtesy: Missouri House Communications(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Several Republican Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday filed legislation to ensure people with pre-existing conditions can access health insurance if the Affordable Care Act is undone.

The proposals would amend the state Constitution to require that health insurance companies cover people with pre-existing medical conditions without charging them more.

People with pre-existing conditions are already protected under former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The Missouri proposal would be a safety net if that law is tossed out, Republican sponsor Sen. Karla Eslinger said.

“I just want to make sure that no Missourian could be penalized for having pre-existing conditions,” the Wasola lawmaker said.

She said health insurance protections are especially important now because many people lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and might get different health insurance under new employers.

House Majority Leader Dean Plocher is among GOP lawmakers sponsoring the proposal, signaling that it has a shot at passing the Republican-led Legislature.

The GOP push for the legislation comes after many Democrats, both in Missouri and nationwide, campaigned on the Affordable Care Act and health care access in the last several elections and criticized Republicans for not doing more on the issue.

If passed by lawmakers, the proposal would go before Missouri voters in 2022.

