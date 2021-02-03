MSU CODERS Program looks for teachers to bring program to rural schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CODERS Program at Missouri State University was awarded $4 million to bring coding programs to rural schools.

The program will begin this summer with teacher training. Each teacher will be given the equipment to take their training and lessons to their students and apply it to real life.

The program hopes to show students and teachers that computer sciences can be applied beyond science. Writing and arts will also be included.

The plan is to have 150 teachers go through the program over the next five years

“The most fun thing that we have going on is they’ll end up coding robot cars,” said Dr. Keri Franklin, with the CODERS Project. “So we work with the teachers during the year. We give them the robot cars. They take those cars back to their schools and have the students do it. Then our undergraduate students at Missouri State go out and assist the teachers with having students code these Robot cars.”

The first teacher training begins this June. For more information click HERE.

