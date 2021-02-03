Advertisement

Nurses at Springfield Public Schools believe free COVID-19 tests slowing spread

Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders believe its free COVID-19 testing of students and faculty is slowing the spread.

The district tested more than 1,000 students and staff in the first two months of offering free COVID-19 testing. The district tests at Study Alternative Center.

The district uses the Binax now rapid antigen test, which provides a result in 15 minutes. It received thousands of the tests from the state of Missouri and started offering the opportunity to staff in late November and then to students in mid-December. The school nurse makes a testing appointment for students, or supervisors help staff get in for an appointment. The rapid tests do require that you have symptoms. The symptoms include congestion, headache and cough. Nurses say they often do not see a fever, at least right away, especially in students. They say sometimes, people wait until they’ve lost their sense of taste and smell, and by that point they’ve had symptoms for five or six days.

District leaders say they are pleased to be able to offer fast and free results. And as a result, it could prevent others from getting sick.

“So it’s a convenient way to get tested so that then we can move forward with contact tracing and isolating a person that is symptomatic and looking at those that they may have had close contact with more quickly than what it would be had they gone in for a PCR test,” said Jean Grabeel, Springfield Public Schools Director of Health Services.

They believe the testing, but also masking, social distancing and hand washing have helped to keep positive COVID-19 cases low in the schools. In the last month, 20 percent of staff tested showed positive results. But only 10 percent of students tested showed positive results.

