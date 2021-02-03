On Your Side podcast: Taxes 411, Mystery Package Scam and What to Buy in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Can you take the home office deduction? What if your stimulus money is the wrong amount? Ashley answers common tax questions.

What’s up random packages arriving on doorsteps?

Plus, what to buy this month and save big.

Listen to the latest episode.

The Rest of On Your Side podcast is on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and many more.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.