OZARKS CHILL: Take these steps to protect your pipes and home from the arctic blast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Temperatures this winter have mostly trended on the mild side. Plumbers at DeLong Plumbing say they have been getting many phone calls about a unique problem.

“It’ll get really warm and people will go wash their car, and then they’ll forget to take the hose off of the hose bib,” J.W. DeLong, with DeLong Plumbing, said.

Because they forget to take the hose off, when temperatures drop the pipes freeze over. This leads to cracks and flooding within the home. This can be prevented by disconnecting the hose from the hose bib, and allowing all the water to drip from the pipe. If the pipe drips for a few minutes, you know your system is working properly.

DeLong warned to take the time before the weekend to winterize your home.

“If you have a crawl space door, make sure that it is closed,” DeLong said.

Close air vents or cover them with plastic or insulation. Open up cabinet doors under sinks to allow for better airflow.

If you have a sink on the north facing side of your home, consider putting a space heater in front of the pipes to keep them from freezing. Never leave the space heater unattended.

“Changing your filters in your furnace is also a great idea. If you haven’t done it in a few months with a lot of dust and dirt, plus everyone being inside, those filters will allow more airflow,” DeLong said.

When temperatures drop below freezing overnight, leave the faucets dripping. For two handle faucets make sure the hot and cold are both dripping

“If it’s a single handle you can put it in the middle. These are very simple preventative measures but it can sure save you a lot of money,” DeLong said.

DeLong said repairs from burst pipes range anywhere from several hundred to tens of thousands of dollars.

Winterizing your home will not only save you flooding repairs, but also money on your utility bill.

“In about a month is when you’re going to see the bill that reflects the weather pattern right now,” Joel Alexander, with Springfield City Utilities, said.

Sealing up air leaks will lower that bill. Use weather stripping or caulking around doors and windows. If light shines between cracks in doorways or by the windows, you know you have an air leak.

Keep in mind, while temperatures will be cold this weekend, turning your thermostat up comes at a cost.

“For every degree you put that up above 68 degrees, you’re adding three percent to your energy bill,” Alexander said.

Consider paying for upgrades, which will save you in the long run.

“There are rebates available for smart thermostats and also rebates we have if your HVAC needs to be replaced,” Alexander said.

Rebates of $75 are offered after the purchase and installation of smart thermostats.

Rebates for HVAC replacement range from $400 to over $1,000.

OACAC offers free weatherization for low income households. They install vapor barriers, wrap pipes and ductwork, and caulk around the windows and doors. Sometimes, they even replace doors and windows. You can view the requirements and submit an application through the link below.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources also offers weatherization assistance. Properly weatherizing a home can save upwards of 30% in energy costs. Assistance is being offered for low income, elderly, or vulnerable households. You can view the requirements and submit an application through the link below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.