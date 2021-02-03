Political science professor weighs in on Tricia Derges’ future as a state representative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A state representative from Christian County could face prison time. Tricia Derges is charged with falsely selling stem cell treatments. Meantime, Derges could also lose her seat in the Missouri legislature.

While there are questions about Tricia Derges’ future in the courtroom, there are also questions about her future in government. Derges was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in November.

A political science professor at the University of Missouri explained what might be next for the assistant physician turned representative, even before a trial ever takes place.

“She’s in a precarious position, both legally and politically,” said Dr. Peverill Squire.

Squire said there’s nothing normal about having a newly-elected representative charged with 20 felonies, just weeks into the legislative session. Tricia Derges represents Missouri’s 140th house district, which covers eastern Christian County.

“My guess is that there will be some political pressure on her to resign her seat,” Squire said.

If she does not step down, Squire said there’s a process that makes it possible to get her out. He said both the Missouri House and Senate control their own members, so the Governor would not have a hand in removing Derges from her seat.

“Under the circumstances, she will likely be referred to the ethics committee and the ethics committee will review the situation. Even if she has not yet been to trial or faced a conviction, they can choose under their own rules to recommend that she be censured or expelled,” Squire said.

Squire said it would take two-thirds of the House to vote Derges out. He said that might be something representatives would be willing to do.

“From the perspective of the leadership in the House, it’s a distraction,” he said. “It’s something that brings attention to the institution that they would not like.”

He said the Republican-led House would not rely on Derges’ votes to push their bills through.

“They have more than enough numbers on their side to do what they want in the legislature. They don’t need anything that would make that more difficult for them,” Squire said.

At this point, Squire said, it’s too early to tell, but he said the federal charges could weigh heavily on Derges and her future in Missouri government.

“They’re very serious and it’s unlikely that the federal government would’ve brought these charges unless they were sure that they could convict on them,” he said.

If Derges is ousted by her peers in the Missouri House of Representatives, Squire said Governor Mike Parson would have to schedule a special election to replace her. He said Derges’ district could go without representation until that happens.

As of now, Derges is scheduled to stand trial at the federal courthouse next month.

