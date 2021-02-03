Springfield-Greene County Health Department adds deaths related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - February 3, 2021 -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is announced the deaths of 14 Greene County residents from COVID-19.

Health leaders counted the deaths between Wednesday, January 27 and Tuesday, February 2.

Community members lost include:

A man in his 70s

Two women in their 70s

Six men in their 80s

Two women in their 80s

Two men in their 90s

One woman in her 90s

How COVID-19 fatalities are reported

Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.

Profiles of those we’ve lost

All 14 deaths reported in the last week occurred in January. And 13 of them lived in long-term care. All suffered from underlying health conditions. A total of 395 have died from COVID-19 in Greene County.

Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:

20s: 1 death

30s: 1 death

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 22 deaths

60s: 47 deaths

70s: 106 deaths

80s: 127 deaths

90s: 78 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

COVID-19 in our community

A total of 26,328 cases have been reported in Greene County. And 607 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the health department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 86.71.

We all play a part in prevention

Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year.

Wear a mask

Watch your distance

Wash your hands

Stay home if you are sick

Limit interactions and social gatherings

Minimize travel

For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine

COVID-19 Living Memorial

To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a COVID-19 Living Memorial. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial

