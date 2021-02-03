Springfield-Greene County Health Department adds deaths related to COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - February 3, 2021 -- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is announced the deaths of 14 Greene County residents from COVID-19.
Health leaders counted the deaths between Wednesday, January 27 and Tuesday, February 2.
Community members lost include:
- A man in his 70s
- Two women in their 70s
- Six men in their 80s
- Two women in their 80s
- Two men in their 90s
- One woman in her 90s
How COVID-19 fatalities are reported
Not all deaths reported to the health department occur within the weekly reporting period. The health department receives COVID-19 fatality reports from hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique.
Profiles of those we’ve lost
All 14 deaths reported in the last week occurred in January. And 13 of them lived in long-term care. All suffered from underlying health conditions. A total of 395 have died from COVID-19 in Greene County.
Total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greene County by age group:
20s: 1 death
30s: 1 death
40s: 7 deaths
50s: 22 deaths
60s: 47 deaths
70s: 106 deaths
80s: 127 deaths
90s: 78 deaths
100s: 6 deaths
COVID-19 in our community
A total of 26,328 cases have been reported in Greene County. And 607 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the health department in the last week. The seven-day average for new cases is 86.71.
We all play a part in prevention
Health leaders say it is vital we all remain vigilant and follow basic prevention measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially as we enter the new year.
- Wear a mask
- Watch your distance
- Wash your hands
- Stay home if you are sick
- Limit interactions and social gatherings
- Minimize travel
For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDvaccine
COVID-19 Living Memorial
To remember those lost from COVID-19 and to support those left behind, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department has created a COVID-19 Living Memorial. The memorial can be accessed at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVIDmemorial
