Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminds mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Springfield by appointment only

(WCJB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminds you the mass COVID-19 vaccination events around the state are not open to the public.

Governor Mike Parson announced site locations for week two of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems. Site locations include the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on this Friday, February 5.

Eligible individuals signed up for vaccine through community healthcare partners will be contacted if they can be vaccinated Friday. This is an appointment only event. If you are not contacted, please stay tuned for future events, as vaccine demand continues to outpace supply at this time.

You can register for future vaccine opportunities at:

Mercy: mercy.net/MOvaccine

CoxHealth: coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine

Jordan Valley Community Health Center: jordanvalley.org/covid

As a reminder, if eligible, you will be contacted with more information on how to get scheduled.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norma Herbold, 72, disappeared Monday night. (Courtesy: Republic Police Dept.)
TRAGIC ENDING: Police locate body of Republic, Mo. woman reported missing
Officers responded to the 2800 block of West Chestnut around 7 p.m. Monday night.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in west Springfield
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.
Feds indict Christian County assistant physician, lawmaker for stem cell fraud scheme, distributing prescription drugs
Metal tire spikes damage nine vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday
Tire spikes damage 9 vehicles at Highlandville, Mo., church Sunday
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Latest News

The government’s top infectious disease expert said Friday he hopes to see children being...
LIVE: WH COVID task force gives briefing; Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread
LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing
Missouri Gov. Parson announces next mass COVID-19 vaccination sites
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Push to get truckers vaccinated