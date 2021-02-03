Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminds mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Springfield by appointment only

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reminds you the mass COVID-19 vaccination events around the state are not open to the public.

Governor Mike Parson announced site locations for week two of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems. Site locations include the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on this Friday, February 5.

Eligible individuals signed up for vaccine through community healthcare partners will be contacted if they can be vaccinated Friday. This is an appointment only event. If you are not contacted, please stay tuned for future events, as vaccine demand continues to outpace supply at this time.

You can register for future vaccine opportunities at:

Mercy: mercy.net/MOvaccine

CoxHealth: coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine

Jordan Valley Community Health Center: jordanvalley.org/covid

As a reminder, if eligible, you will be contacted with more information on how to get scheduled.

