Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges 70% vaccine participation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is challenging our community to move forward together as progress is made to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals.

During a news briefing Wednesday, health leaders announced its Finish Strong Challenge, urging at least 70% of our community’s population to get fully vaccinated. Reaching the 70% mark is what public health experts believe will indicate a good level of protection. To measure this goal, health leaders updated the COVID-19 dashboard to include how many individuals in Greene County and surrounding counties have been vaccinated. Included in this update is a new progress chart which indicates the percentage of individuals who have received the vaccine. Our icon, which we’ve named Citizen Strong, will be updated daily to show our community’s progress toward 70%. As of Wednesday, about 2% of our population is fully vaccinated. Although we have a long way to go to reach our goal, we keep moving forward, and we continue making progress.

“Even as more people are vaccinated, our community will remain vulnerable until at least 70% of our population receives the vaccine,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nancy Yoon. “We continue to coordinate with local healthcare partners to ensure vaccine is distributed as quickly as possible to eligible groups.”

You can also follow our community’s progress on social media at Citizen Strong 417 on Facebook and Twitter.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here: health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus

Mass Vaccination Events

On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson announced site locations for week two of the COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), and local health care systems. Site locations include the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on this Friday, February 5, 2021.

Eligible individuals who have signed up for vaccine through our community healthcare partners will be contacted if they can be vaccinated Friday. This is an appointment only event. If individuals are not contacted, they’re asked to stay tuned for future events, as vaccine demand continues to outpace supply at this time. The community may register for future vaccine opportunities at:

Mercy: mercy.net/MOvaccine

CoxHealth: coxhealth.com/covid/vaccine

Jordan Valley Community Health Center: jordanvalley.org/covid

As a reminder, if eligible, individuals will be contacted with more information on how to get scheduled. They do not need to the call the health department to be scheduled.

Individuals can find out which tier they’re included in at covidvaccine.mo.gov

