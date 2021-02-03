Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Park Board proposes expansion of Sequiota Park

The park board proposed adding 16 acres to the park(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield-Greene County Park Board is looking to make some changes to one of the city’s most beloved parks.

Sequiota Park is one of Springfield’s most popular places to hang out with friends and family. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the park board proposed adding 16 acres to the park.

Parks Director Bob Belote Presented the proposal as part of the 2019 Our Galloway Plan. The plan was created with citizen and stakeholder input and was approved by city council in October 2019.

“The proposal would more than double the size of Sequiota park right now the park boundary is a little under 13 acres the proposal would add sixteen acres from three separate city lots they are already city-owned property but the proposal is to transfer that over to parks property which would allow us to do a little bit more development, low-grade development While keeping it a mostly natural area.” said Jenny Fillmer Edwards, Public Information Administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

The expansion of the park would allow more space for visitors to enjoy.

“It’s a beloved park its one of Springfield’s most beloved parks but that means there’s a lot of people here.” said Edwards “So anything we can do sort of relieve pressure on those 13 acres and spread folks out a little bit, we’re definitely interested in looking at.”

“I think it would be awesome. It would be more area to come out and have fun. I know me and my friends come out here all the time, I bring my little sister out here.” said park visitor Ethan Cliburn. “It would just be more space. On some days like the weekend, especially there’s a lot of people out here. It does get a little crowded. It would be a lot nicer if it was a little bigger.”

The city acquired the land that will be added to the park in the 1970′s and the development plan includes things like park benches, picnic tables, and drinking fountains for guests to enjoy.

