Advertisement

3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin.

Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle.

Authorities say the man then fatally shot a resident of the home.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who ran away and was eventually found dead from a gunshot wound.

During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temps will see early highs before dropping into the 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes coming today
COVID: Vaccine supply and demand
VACCINE SIGNUP: Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges 70% vaccine participation
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Jerica Darlene Deckard
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen these Greene County fugitives?

Latest News

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on
Victory Mission in Springfield gets City Council approval on $7 million rezoning project
Victory Mission in Springfield gets rezoning approval for new shelter
Victory Mission in Springfield gets rezoning approval for new shelter
Victory Mission in Springfield gets rezoning approval for new shelter
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with its allies