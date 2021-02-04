Advertisement

Arkansas’ death toll from COVID-19 nears 5,000

Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.
Governor Hutchinson addresses the state.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Wednesday reported 46 additional COVID-19 deaths, as the total since the pandemic began nears 5,000.

The Arkansas Department of Health said the state’s death toll is at 4,985. The department on Wednesday also reported 2,426 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total so far to 300,430.

Health officials are reporting 16,533 active cases and 884 hospitalizations.

“Our vaccination efforts continue to progress, with over 15,600 additional doses administered yesterday,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “We have been trending in the right direction, and we all need to wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands to ensure that trend continues.”

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has decreased by 460.6, a decrease of 23%, according to data from Johns Hopkins researchers.

The health department says that 334,023 of the 568,625 doses of the coronavirus vaccine that the state has received or allocated have been given.

