Arkansas surgeon general Greg Bledsoe running for lieutenant governor

FILE - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe speaks at...
FILE - In this March 23, 2015, file photo, Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe speaks at a meeting at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Bledsoe says he's running for lieutenant governor next year. Dr. Bledsoe announced Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, he's seeking the Republican nomination for the state's No. 2 constitutional office. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ surgeon general on Thursday said he’s running for lieutenant governor next year.

Dr. Greg Bledsoe said he’s seeking the Republican nomination for the state’s No. 2 constitutional office. He’s the second Republican to announce a run for the seat. Sen. Jason Rapert in 2019 announced he was running.

“I think people really want someone in the lieutenant governor position who can articulate our Arkansas values and can also move us forward as a state, and bring us together,” Bledsoe said.

Bledsoe, 47, has served as surgeon general since 2015.

The state’s current lieutenant governor, Tim Griffin, is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year. He’s running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for the Republican nomination for governor.

No Democrats have announced they’re running for lieutenant governor.

