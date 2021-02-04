Breaking down the changes coming to Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Fellows Lake Marina is being operated by new ownership, the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks. This organization has been helping manage the lake since the 1980s.

The opening day for the season is set for March 1. Start-up costs for the marina are being loaned to the Watershed Committee by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Aaron Scott, with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, said, “Fellows Lake is a great natural resource.”

Scott said the primary purpose of the lake is for drinking water. However, natural resources offer great learning opportunities and conservation education efforts. He is excited about the partnership with Ozarks Watershed and how their focus on the new additions at the lake will be on outreach and education.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks supplies loans for local projects that help build community in Springfield and Greene County.

“The mission of Community Foundation of the Ozarks is to improve the quality of life for everyone here in our region of the Missouri Ozarks,” Scott said.

They have granted Ozarks Watershed a loan of $75,000, as a part of their Mission Related Investments Program. This loan is half of what the Watershed Committee had initially asked for.

“They’ll pay it back, and they’ll pay a little bit of interest and then that money is reinvested in the Mission Related Investments Program to go toward future projects that will serve a public purpose,” Scott said.

This loan will cover the start-up costs of operating the marina. It will cover the purchase of cash registers, light fixtures, phones, and new signage. It will also cover the purchase of paddle boats and kayaks.

Matt Taylor was hired as the Operations Manager for the new Fellows Lake Marina, he said, “We’re going to have approximately 35 to 40 paddle craft for rent.”

Bass Pro Shops and Tracker Marine donated several crafts for rental purposes.

“We’re going to have a 22-foot party barge, 16-foot pontoon boat, and three fishing boats available for rent,” Taylor said.

Part of the $75,000 is being used to build a new dock. However, the new dock will not be ready in time for opening day on March 1. Motorized crafts will not be available for rent until the new dock opens.

“You’ll see the new dock very quickly this season,” Taylor said.

Taylor said bikes for the Dirt 66 trails will also be available for rent later this spring.

By April, City Utilities, who owns the lake, hopes to complete upgrades and renovations to the marina.

Ozarks Watershed has an eight-year master plan for Fellows Lake. While the Marina will already look different by March 1, more changes are coming in the next few years.

In addition to a floating marina, they also plan to build a visitors center with education rooms and event spaces. They also have plans to upgrade parking, create a large event pavilion, and add a new playground. Another addition will be a lakeside screening deck and a small amphitheater.

The new marina has a price tag of just under a half-million dollars. The onshore marina and store is estimated to cost upwards of $100,000.

Permanent restrooms will be built, costing upwards of $200,000.

While the cost is high, Taylor said these changes will have a positive impact on the community.

You can read the full master plan for Fellows Lake with the link below:

Fellows Lake Master Plan

