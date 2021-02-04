Gov. Parson calls for more funding for A+ Scholarship Program in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers could consider upping funding for the A+ Scholarship Program. Gov. Mike Parson called for a $13 million increase during his state of the state address.

Parson said more people used the A+ program in 2020 because of the coronavirus. That’s true at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield. The school saw a 14% increase in A+ scholarship students, meaning 340 more students taking advantage of a tuition-free, two-year degree after graduating high school.

“You really, really want to go to a four year and start at a really, really big school. I know, I did that, but I think it’ll pay out in the long run coming to OTC first,” said Nora Humble.

Nora Humble graduated from Logan-Rogersville last May. She’s going to O-T-C to become a teacher.

“The hope is to get my Master’s degree, so I figured any type of help decreasing my loans once I get out of college will help,” she said.

Glendale grad Preston Robertson began college at a four-year university before changing his mind.

“The classes went all online and I decided I didn’t want to pay for online classes at Mizzou, so I came here,” he said.

Now, Robertson is working toward his Associate’s and seeing his professors in person.

“I definitely like the classes a lot more here. I like the people. It’s a nice community,” he said.

Linda Johns is the Director of State and Institutional Programs at OTC. She said financial uncertainty is always a factor when students are trying to decide where to go to college. She said that became especially true last year.

“I think students, once they get here, really find out that’s life-changing,” Johns said.

The A+ Scholarship Program requires high school students to graduate with a 2.5 GPA, a 95-percent attendance rate and 50 hours of tutoring. Then they qualify for a tuition-free Associate’s degree, if they keep a C+ average and take classes full time. Johns said the A+ option became even more attractive last spring when the state of Missouri removed that grade requirement as most colleges moved to online courses.

“It was transformative for those students to be able to take pass, fail through OTC’s options and maintain their A Plus so they can continue on. Then the state said, if they’re repeating those courses, we’re going to pay for those,” she said.

Johns said she hopes the program will not only be continued, but expanded across the state.

“I know the Governor’s goal is to make Missouri a better place to be, and the Missouri A Plus program makes Missouri a better place to be,” she said.

The $13 million proposal from Parson is just that for now. Lawmakers will spend the legislative session working out the state budget. Later this spring, they will decide whether the funding for the A+ Scholarship Program will be included.

