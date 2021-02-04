Advertisement

High school students in the Richland, Mo. School District go to virtual learning

Virtual Learning
Virtual Learning(KFYR-TV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -High school students will start virtual learning on Thursday. The district says on its Facebook Page that positive coronavirus cases and quarantine numbers are climbing at the high school.

Students will do virtual learning through Friday, February 12th. Monday the 15th is a day off for Presidents’ Day The district hopes to resume in-person classes for high school students on Tuesday, February 16th.

Elementary and junior high students will continue in-person learning at the school.

Seymour, Mo., residents concerned with high utility bills; city officials explain
