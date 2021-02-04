High school students in the Richland, Mo. School District go to virtual learning

RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -High school students will start virtual learning on Thursday. The district says on its Facebook Page that positive coronavirus cases and quarantine numbers are climbing at the high school.

Students will do virtual learning through Friday, February 12th. Monday the 15th is a day off for Presidents’ Day The district hopes to resume in-person classes for high school students on Tuesday, February 16th.

Elementary and junior high students will continue in-person learning at the school.

