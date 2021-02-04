Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: The search for a missing emotional support dog

Oliver is missing from Grand and Grant in Springfield
Oliver is missing from Grand and Grant in Springfield(KYTV)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, it hasn’t been an easy time for anyone this past year, but one woman keeps taking hits.

Dana Mellenbruch lost her husband last November, her mom has cancer, and now her emotional support dog Oliver has disappeared and she’s desperate to get him back.

“It’s been tough, it’s been very tough.”

The one thing keeping Dana Mellenbruch going was Oliver, a two year old Yorkie mix she’s had since he was 12 weeks old.

“I just love him so much, he’s such a big comfort to me.”

Oliver traveled with Dana from Stockton to Springfield every week, where she’s taking care of her mom. She was packing up to go home on January 23rd, when Oliver streaked out the front door.

“I went outside and tried to call him to me and said, let’s go home, and he came within this far from me and he bolted and was gone. I spotted him back here when I went driving but that’s the last time I saw him.”

Some other people have seen him close by on Grant street and in downtown.

“I showed the girls that had seen him his picture and they were almost sure it was him. We drove every day for three or four days, hours on end.”

Dana’s not the only one missing Oliver. Her mom’s Yorkie Mitzi loved playing and snuggling with him and is feeling his absence.

“For the first few days, Mitzi would look out the window to see if Oliver was going to come back.”

Dana’s worried someone has picked him up and doesn’t even know she’s looking for him.

“I’m hoping by doing this with you, we’ll get the word out there and it sure would make my life easier with him.”

She says she needs her light back in her life and is offering a $500 reward to get him back.

“It would mean everything to me to have my dog back.”

If you see Oliver or know anything, you can contact Dana at 417-808-0100 or you can message the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

