Advertisement

New maintenance base planned for Springfield-Branson National Airport

New maintenance base at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
New maintenance base at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.(Aviation Pros)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Plans are in the works for a new maintenance facility at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Envoy Air Inc., an aviation industry leader and wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, announced plans to expand its aircraft maintenance operations in Springfield with a new facility at the airport.

The new facility will allow Envoy partners to perform more maintenance on modern aircraft and open up numerous jobs in the Springfield region, according to a news release from Aviation Pros.

“The new facility will allow scheduled overnight maintenance for up to three E-175 aircraft and provide line maintenance for the daily American Eagle service from Springfield to American’s hubs in Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago,” said Jay Murray, vice president of maintenance at Envoy.

Crews began work on the facility in the summer of 2019 and continued throughout the pandemic. The new base will offer opportunities for mechanics, inventory control clerks, and management and support personnel.

“This was a team effort and we are excited these next-generation aircraft will be maintained and operated in Springfield for decades to come,” said airport director Brian Weiler.

“We’re excited to see Envoy Air grow and expand in the Springfield region,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “These new jobs and investment are great news for the state of Missouri that will help reinforce our connectedness to neighboring states and the entire country.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain coming to an end this evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes coming today
COVID: Vaccine supply and demand
VACCINE SIGNUP: Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges 70% vaccine participation
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Jerica Darlene Deckard
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen these Greene County fugitives?

Latest News

Oliver is missing from Grand and Grant in Springfield
Leigh's Lost and Found: the search for a missing emotional support dog
Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management urges people to prepare and update...
Safety Checklist: Updating and creating 2021 emergency plans and kits
A man passes signage for Super Bowl 55 as he runs along the Hillsborough River on Wednesday,...
Chiefs’ success big reason why fans will be at Super Bowl
Taste of the Ozarks: Mini-Loaded Tot Bowls