New maintenance base planned for Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Plans are in the works for a new maintenance facility at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Envoy Air Inc., an aviation industry leader and wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, announced plans to expand its aircraft maintenance operations in Springfield with a new facility at the airport.

The new facility will allow Envoy partners to perform more maintenance on modern aircraft and open up numerous jobs in the Springfield region, according to a news release from Aviation Pros.

“The new facility will allow scheduled overnight maintenance for up to three E-175 aircraft and provide line maintenance for the daily American Eagle service from Springfield to American’s hubs in Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago,” said Jay Murray, vice president of maintenance at Envoy.

Crews began work on the facility in the summer of 2019 and continued throughout the pandemic. The new base will offer opportunities for mechanics, inventory control clerks, and management and support personnel.

“This was a team effort and we are excited these next-generation aircraft will be maintained and operated in Springfield for decades to come,” said airport director Brian Weiler.

“We’re excited to see Envoy Air grow and expand in the Springfield region,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “These new jobs and investment are great news for the state of Missouri that will help reinforce our connectedness to neighboring states and the entire country.”

