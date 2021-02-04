Nonprofit adviser explains problems Tricias Derges’s board of directors could face with her staying executive director

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The future of Tricia Derges’s non-profit, Lift Up Someone Today, is still unclear after her indictment on federal fraud charges. One board member, Dr. Luke Van Kirk, says he doesn’t know how to arrange a meeting to discuss her position as executive director.

Tricia Derges’s attorney, Stacie Bilyeu, tells KY3 Derges plans to keep her role as executive director at Lift Up Someone Today. Managing nonprofit adviser Dan Prater says the other board members have more authority in that decision than they may think.

“In times of crisis if board members don’t step up or a champion doesn’t arise, they are in a situation where it could be the end of an organization,” Prater says. “They’re doing important work. Nobody wants to see that.”

When you become a board member of a registered non-profit, Prater says you become a legal officer of the organization.

“It’s not just a good will gesture to put your name on the roster,” Prater says. “You actually can be held accountable.”

Prater says boards should have diverse members that represent the community the organization intends to serve.

“You want to have a well-balanced board,” Prater says. “You want to have a board who aren’t just friends and family. That’s a bad sign right there. You want to have a board that represents the people you serve.”

Before joining a board, Prater says you need to understand what you’re signing up for and that starts with a clear understanding of the position.

“If they don’t know what they’re supposed to be doing, it’s unlikely the organization can utilize their resources, their connections and their wisdom to actually make them a better group,” Prater says.

Prater says it’s important for board members to understand that the executive director works for them, not the other way around.

“Whoever is in a leadership position is not doing the work that needs to be done or there’s damage being done to the organization, it is the boards responsibility to decide whether that person stays or goes,” Prater says. “It’s not the founder or the individuals choice. The board absolutely must act, and this is actually one of the legal requirements, in the best interest of the organization.”

Van Kirk says he’s been on the board for two years and the members have never had a meeting. Prater says most boards meet every month and those meetings are very important.

“As a general rule, you should decide how frequently does the board meet or need to meet to accomplish the work we need to do,” Prater says. “At minimum you’ll find there are some boards that are not involved and they may only meet two times a year. Some boards will meet quarterly. It’s pretty common that boards would meet about ten times a year.”

