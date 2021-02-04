On Your Side: How to save $15-$20 on Valentine’s Day flowers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Your sweetheart doesn’t need to know you saved big on Valentine’s Day roses, but your wallet will appreciate it.

“There’s a trick to it. If you know the trick it’s easy, easy,” said Shelley Hume with Hazel’s Flowers in Ozark.

Do not Google just the word: Flowers.

“You’re calling a call center,” said Hume.

That call center will find a brick and mortar store to fill your order, but it will cost you.

“After adding fee, after fee, after fee. Everyone that touches it gets a fee,” said Hume.

We’re talking $15 to $20 dollars in fees. The local shop does not get that money. It goes to that call center or ‘order gathers’. Up to $20 in fees could make a dent in your budget. Which means fewer flowers for your Valentine.

“If it’s roses, that would be three roses,” said Hume.

Get specific with Google. Plug in your zipcode. Scroll down to the map.

“That is how you know there is an actual shop,” said Hume.

Place your order directly with store and save. Get your order in now so you get exactly what you want.

There’s another reason to plan ahead. Some flower shops might not be open on Valentine Day or accept walk-ins, because it’s on a Sunday this year.

