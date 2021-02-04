Owl rescued after getting stuck in the grille of an SUV near Rolla, Mo.

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -An owl is back in the wild after it got stuck in the grille of an SUV.

A driver contacted firefighters with the Rolla Rural Fire Protection District Wednesday evening. The firefighters contacted a wildlife expert on how to care for the bird after they removed it from the grille.

Minutes after putting the owl onto a tree branch, the bird flew away.

