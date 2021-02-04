Advertisement

Rolla woman pleads guilty to charges in daughter’s overdose death, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Sassy Stodulski.
Sassy Stodulski.(Phelps County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla woman will spend a decade in prison for her role in the overdose death of her infant daughter.

Sassy Stodulski, 28, pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday. She was also facing criminal charges for second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance.

Rolla police say officers found the child unresponsive at the family’s home on Dec. 21, 2019. The child was 22 months old at the time.

A probable cause statement says officers found a chunky white substance on a coffee table in the living room near the child. Tests indicated the substance contained fentanyl.

Sassy, along with the girl’s father Reginald Stodulski, were arrested and formally charged in March 2020. Reginald had previously been sentenced to seven years in the case, according to the Phelps County Circuity Clerk’s Office.

