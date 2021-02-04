Safety Checklist: Updating and creating 2021 emergency plans and kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

With winter more than half over and the spring storm season approaching you should get an emergency kit and plan ready for you and your family.

Get your family together when creating a plan, so everybody knows what to do and where to go when disaster strikes and run through your plan multiple times this year.

While natural disasters are unpredictable, the Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency (OEM) stressed the importance of being prepared no matter what.

“If we’re prepared, that means there’s less chance of a loss of life, and that’s exactly what we want to do,” explained OEM, Christine Morton. " We want to be safe, we want to be prepared, and have all the necessary tools so that when it does strike, we don’t have to worry.”

Morton said making an emergency kit for both your car and home will help ensure you’re ready when disaster comes. Make sure your kits have a flashlight, bottled water, and any other essential items that may come in handy during an emergency, like a weather radio.

If you are making your kits from scratch, OEM suggested starting with the basics because it can become costly. “Have a flashlight with extra batteries, auxiliary heat sources that are properly cleaned/maintained for the proper use, and extra food, water, and medicine available,” recommended Larry Woods, director of OEM.

Once you get the kit together, make sure you check it once a month to make sure nothing has expired and everything is in working order

Springfield Greene County Office of Emergency Management said people can build a basic home emergency kit with these essential items but more can be added to fit certain personal needs:

Cash as ATMs and credit card machines might not work during power outages

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food), manual can opener, and pet essentials

Flashlight

First aid kit and prescription medications

Whistle to signal for help

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties for personal hygiene and sanitation

Dust mask to help filter possible contaminated air

Extra batteries

