Advertisement

SEC postpones Arkansas vs. Texas A&M this weekend because of COVID-19 protocol

Arkansas guard Jalen Tate shoots over Auburn defender JT Thor during an NCAA college basketball...
Arkansas guard Jalen Tate shoots over Auburn defender JT Thor during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday it postponed the weekend basketball game between Texas A&M at Arkansas because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program.

The postponement is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com

Arkansas is set to return to action Tuesday (Feb. 9) at Kentucky.

­

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temps will see early highs before dropping into the 30s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big changes coming today
COVID: Vaccine supply and demand
VACCINE SIGNUP: Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges 70% vaccine participation
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Jerica Darlene Deckard
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen these Greene County fugitives?

Latest News

Fireworks are seen over Arrowhead Stadium after an NFL divisional round football game between...
Chiefs under pressure to ditch the tomahawk chop celebration
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell...
Fournette, Bell go from lots of losing to Super Bowl
Courtesy: Beverly Ramsey
VIEWER PICTURES: Show us your Kansas City Chiefs pride
Missouri's Dru Smith, right, is fouled by Kentucky's Lance Ware, back, as he loses the ball in...
No. 18 Missouri holds off second-half surge to beat Kentucky