SEC postpones Arkansas vs. Texas A&M this weekend because of COVID-19 protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday it postponed the weekend basketball game between Texas A&M at Arkansas because of a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program.

The postponement is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com

Arkansas is set to return to action Tuesday (Feb. 9) at Kentucky.

