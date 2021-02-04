Seymour, Mo., residents concerned with high utility bills; city officials explain

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Some residents in Seymour are not happy their utility bills blew through the roof over this past year. Some reported bills as high as $500 to KY3 this month.

“My electricity at $570, which was the highest it was this summer, was a whole entire weeks pay,” said Amanda Mitchell.

Mitchell said this past year was her most expensive year yet when paying her utility bills. This month let up just slightly.

”It was $200, but my natural gas bill was $150, so you know a little bit cheaper, but not much,” Mitchell said.

City Alderman Dan Wehmer said this isn’t the first the city is hearing of this issue.

”We’ve looked into this issue, what’s going on, why is this bill so high?” Wehmer said. “At the end of the day you look at the number of kilowatts used.”

Wehmer said the city of Seymour charges just below 10 cents per kilowatt. He claims that’s comparable to many of the surrounding cities and said residents should double check how energy efficient their home really is.

”A lot of times it’s because these are rental units and they’re not properly insulated, or they’re poorly insulated,” Wehmer explained. “They’ve got single-pane windows, they have electric heat so they’re not using natural gas or propane. “

Mitchell said she feels like she has tried everything to lower her bill.

”I keep all of the doors shut and the windows shut, I did get a new refrigerator and I got a new hot water heater thinking that might help with the bills,” Mitchell said.

In the long run, those changes didn’t help much.

“[The bill] only dropped maybe $30,” Mitchell said.

Wehmer said he understands why people may be frustrated when they’re left footing such a large bill. He said it is important to note you cannot compare Seymour utility bill rates to bills of residents in areas using a cooperative utility company.

”I’ve read on social media a lot of people are comparing their cooperative bills,” Wehmer said. “Well the bills from the cooperative from SE-MA-NO or Webster Electric, they have one bill, they have electrical. Our bill has sewer, water, tax [and] a meter fee, it’s an all inclusive bill.”

Mitchell said the problem varies for residents. Some have low-priced bills each month.

If you’re concerned and would like the city to check it out, call city hall. Then, the city will send someone to check it out.

