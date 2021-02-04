Taste of the Ozarks: Mini-Loaded Tot Bowls
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try these mini-loaded tot bowls for your Super Bowl snacks.
Ingredients
- 48 (about 1/2 of 32-oz. pkg.) tater tots
- 3/4 cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 1/2 cup Sour Cream
- 4 slices Bacon, cooked, crumbled
- 2 green onions, sliced
Instructions
- Heat oven to 450ºF.
- Place 2 TATER TOTS in each of 24 mini muffin pan cups sprayed with cooking spray; place on bottom oven rack. Bake 10 min.
- Spray bottom of shot glass with cooking spray. Use (in twisting motion) to press TATER TOTS in each muffin cup to make potato cup. Return to oven; bake additional 15 min. or until deep golden brown.
- Add cheese to potato cups; bake 1 min. or until melted. Transfer to platter; fill with remaining ingredients.
