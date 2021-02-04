Advertisement

Texas County woman charged in assault, accused of striking man with an ax during argument

Prosecutors charged Lisa M. Zaemisch, 46, of Success, Missouri with first-degree domestic assault.(Texas County Sheriff)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County woman accused of striking a man with an ax during an argument Wednesday faces criminal charges.

Prosecutors charged Lisa M. Zaemisch, 46, of Success, Missouri with first-degree domestic assault. She was taken to Texas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Texas County deputies responded to a home on AP Highway Wednesday evening after someone reported an assault involving an ax.

One man told authorities he was struck by a “battle ax” during an argument with Zaemisch. He was sent to a Texas County hospital, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Deputies say Zaemisch concealed herself in the home, along with the weapon and other evidence consistent with the alleged assault.

Zaemisch is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

