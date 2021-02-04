Advertisement

The Place: Reinventing yourself in 2021

By Michael Gibson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t you wish you could reinvent yourself completely after the crazy 2020 year? Local author Kirsten Hart has done this first hand starting a new career after losing work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Learn her secrets to a new and fresh you this year!

Order Kirsten’s book: https://www.amazon.com/ReInventing-You-Regenerate-Your-Life/dp/1505322995/ref=sr_1_2?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1503801329&sr=1-2&keywords=ReInventing+You+kirsten+hart

