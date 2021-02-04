Victory Mission in Springfield gets rezoning approval for new shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Victory Mission and Ministry is expanding to better help the growing homeless population in Springfield. City Council has approved a zoning request to let the mission put up a new facility along Commercial Street.

“I wish more people could see this program and how imperative it is in our lives,” said Michael Pettite. He explained that he’d spent nearly a decade in prison. But now, he’s on week ten of his restoration program at Victory Mission and Ministry. “This is a total game-changer here; it’s the best thing I ever did in my life.”

Executive Director Jason Hynson said life happens to many of us and explained that hundreds have stories just like Pettite. He went on to say that the stories within the Victory walls are just as diverse as the people, and the goal is to encourage them all.

“We want to be that place that when you’re ready to walk out and change, we want you to think Victory,” said Hynson. He said one way to encourage those to do better in the Victory shelter is through a $7 million project to build a new shelter on the same lot, just 50 feet north of its current facility on Broadway and Commercial Street.

“We want to build a new building that doesn’t have a flat roof, that doesn’t have a boiler, and chiller and all these really expensive things to upkeep,” said Hynson. He says the current facility is outdated and is becoming very costly. He said the new building would be two stories, which would allow more room for the non-profit to operate out of while giving those men utilizing the shelter an updated and new facility.

While meeting the needs of those in need, he said it was vital that they do the same for those who call the neighborhood home. Although the original plan was to rebuild and expand, Hynson said the neighborhood had concerns about increasing people walking to and from the shelter. They ultimately decided to keep the limit of 50 beds in the overnight shelter, and 110 transitional beds will remain in place.

“We didn’t try to shove something down. We just said, look, if this is the way it needs to be, we have to be good neighbors. Keep the status quo and improve the building, functionality, and efficiency.”

Now that council has given the go-ahead, Hynson said their next focus is getting the money together to build before they can break ground.

Pettite said no matter the date, he is eager to see change because first impressions can make a world of difference for people’s stories. “It’ll be a lot more comfortable while they’re healing and getting the growth that they need,” he added.

Hynson said it’s a great feeling to think that the new building can impact our community.

