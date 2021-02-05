20 Questions: Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? Trivia on the Super Bowl LV Quarterbacks

TAMPA, Fla. (KY3) - Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Two of the National Football League’s top household names go head-to-head for Super Bowl LV.

The stakes are high for Brady and Mahomes ahead of the Super Bowl. But how well do you know both quarterbacks? Test your knowledge with 20 questions of trivia on our interactive quiz:

<section><h2><h2><strong>20 Questions: Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes</strong></h2></h2><p><p>How well do you know both of the Super Bowl LV quarterbacks? Test your knowledge with 20 questions of trivia!</p></p></section><section><h2><h2><p>Which quarterback had more touchdown passes in his first Super Bowl? </p></h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback led his team to three consecutive playoff berths in his first three years as a starter? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback, in their first playoff run with their current team, broke the franchise’s record for most playoff touchdown passes?</p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback had a better win-loss record against common opponents in 2020? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback has more wins against the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers franchises? </p></h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback has more head-to-head wins in the regular season? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback holds an NFL record with eight consecutive games with 300-plus passing yards? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback holds the record for most TD passes in one quarter of a regular season game? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback holds the record for most TD passes in one quarter of a playoff game? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback has more victories in this case: Mahomes in regular season or Brady in playoffs? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback leads the NFL’s latest top player sales list? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback had a shorter wait to appear on a cover of Madden (NFL Video Game) after their NFL debut? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback is a brother-in-law to former MLB All-Star Kevin Youkilis?</p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which quarterback was drafted for Major League Baseball by the Detroit Tigers?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback has a diet that particularly does not include coffee or strawberries?</p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback has launched his own line of vegan snacks?</p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback has launched his own line of eyewear? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback has more siblings? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback went to a college that also produced a United States president? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2><p>Which quarterback was more recently named to Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people? </p></h2></h3></section><section><h2></h2></section><section><h3></h3></section> Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Brady will start his tenth Super Bowl over 21 years. He is the winningest player in Super Bowl history, capturing six titles with the New England Patriots. Sunday will mark his first Super Bowl bid with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes lifted the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in half of a century last February, his only prior trip to the big game. He could become the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowl Championships since Brady in 2004.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.