Advertisement

20 Questions: Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? Trivia on the Super Bowl LV Quarterbacks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke). Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (KY3) - Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Two of the National Football League’s top household names go head-to-head for Super Bowl LV.

The stakes are high for Brady and Mahomes ahead of the Super Bowl. But how well do you know both quarterbacks? Test your knowledge with 20 questions of trivia on our interactive quiz:

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

Brady will start his tenth Super Bowl over 21 years. He is the winningest player in Super Bowl history, capturing six titles with the New England Patriots. Sunday will mark his first Super Bowl bid with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes lifted the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in half of a century last February, his only prior trip to the big game. He could become the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowl Championships since Brady in 2004.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ab
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some snow Saturday, cold next week
Thousands who received unemployment benefits told to pay it back. They received overpayment...
On Your Side Investigation: 45,000 Missourians told to pay back unemployment benefits during pandemic
Police investigate man's death in Nixa, Mo.
Search warrants reveal new information in death investigation of Nixa, Mo. man
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
COVID: Vaccine supply and demand
VACCINE SIGNUP: Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges 70% vaccine participation

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass ahead of Buffalo Bills...
Brady, Mahomes have mastered the art of avoiding the sack
St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) looks to pass as Arizona Coyotes' Tyler Pitlick (17)...
Blues debut reverse retro jerseys in 4-3 loss to Coyotes, reschedule several upcoming games
St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona...
Cardinals trade outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Angels
Executive director of the NFL Players Association DeMaurice Smith speaks during a press...
NFL players continue fighting for social justice, diversity