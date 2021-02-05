20 Questions: Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? Trivia on the Super Bowl LV Quarterbacks
TAMPA, Fla. (KY3) - Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Two of the National Football League’s top household names go head-to-head for Super Bowl LV.
The stakes are high for Brady and Mahomes ahead of the Super Bowl. But how well do you know both quarterbacks? Test your knowledge with 20 questions of trivia on our interactive quiz:
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
Brady will start his tenth Super Bowl over 21 years. He is the winningest player in Super Bowl history, capturing six titles with the New England Patriots. Sunday will mark his first Super Bowl bid with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mahomes lifted the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in half of a century last February, his only prior trip to the big game. He could become the first quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowl Championships since Brady in 2004.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.