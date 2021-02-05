Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers OK requiring hotline call before abortion

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little Rock, Ark., about his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Hutchinson is proposing $50 million in tax cuts in his budget plan. State lawmakers across the country will be convening in 2021 with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic rippling through much of their work — and even affecting the way they work. After 10 months of emergency orders and restrictions from governors and local executive officials, some state lawmakers are eager to reassert their power over statewide decisions shaping the way people shop, work, worship and attend school (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday voted to require women seeking an abortion to call a hotline before they can undergo the procedure.

The Senate voted 28-5 for the measure, one of several abortion restrictions that have been filed in the majority-Republican Legislature. The House-backed measure now heads to Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The measure requires the state to set up a toll-free number that women can call with information on services available if they decide to not have an abortion. The Department of Health has said it will cost $175,000 to set up the hotline and $4.8 million to operate it annually, though sponsors of the measure have estimated it would cost less based on similar programs in other states.

“The idea with this is that you’re empowering women in order to be able to make the choice to not have an abortion,” Republican Sen. Bob Ballinger said before the vote.

Abortion rights supporters said the measure will make it harder for women by creating a new obstacle before making their own decisions about their health.

“These continuing and demeaning attempts to shame people for their personal medical decisions and block them from care are backward motions that hurt Arkansans,” Holly Dickson, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, said in a statement.

The proposal does not include additional funding for the hotline program, which would be required to be set up by 2023. Doctors who perform an abortion without verifying the woman has undergone the counseling could face a $5,000 fine, and the measure requires the state to audit facilities’ records to ensure compliance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter weather is possible for parts of the Ozarks Saturday. Minor accumulations are also...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder with a Chance for Snow
COVID: Vaccine supply and demand
VACCINE SIGNUP: Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges 70% vaccine participation
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights

Latest News

Flu cases remain low in the Ozarks
Flu numbers remain low in Missouri and Ozarks region
Robert Abel.
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police looking for missing Nixa man
Executive director of the NFL Players Association DeMaurice Smith speaks during a press...
NFL players continue fighting for social justice, diversity
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pushes plan to give top state workers incentive pay