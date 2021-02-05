Advertisement

Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dogs will make an appearance during the Puppy Bowl this weekend.

The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing set to air during Puppy Bowl XVII.

The event, which features a group of rowdy puppies playing in a model stadium and airs as an alternative to the Super Bowl every year, is focused on raising awareness about adopting shelter pets — something the Bidens have experienced themselves. They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, and he is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

In the 30-second spot, Jill Biden sits with the family’s dogs before a fire at the White House and speaks about how, for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, “our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort.”

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” she continues. “So please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog, right guys?”

The ad closes with a bark, and directions to visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website for more information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will change to snow in the afternoon to early evening, with a coating possible on grassy...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some snow Saturday, cold next week
Thousands who received unemployment benefits told to pay it back. They received overpayment...
On Your Side Investigation: 45,000 Missourians told to pay back unemployment benefits during pandemic
Police investigate man's death in Nixa, Mo.
Search warrants reveal new information in death investigation of Nixa, Mo. man
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
COVID: Vaccine supply and demand
VACCINE SIGNUP: Springfield-Greene County Health Department urges 70% vaccine participation

Latest News

A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech
Oklahoma tribe allowed to intervene in Arkansas casino suit
Capitol Hill security members work to protect the Senate chamber from rioters Wednesday.
Missouri man charged in riot seen with Pelosi nameplate