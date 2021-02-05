Bill in Missouri Senate calls for raising state’s gas tax by two cents starting next January

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A bill in the Missouri State Senate calls for raising the gas tax by two cents, starting next January.

“It’s a safety issue, it’s an economic development issue and we need to take care of this system we have,” Missouri Chamber of Commerce President Dan Mehan tells KY3.

Mehan says the money would let the Missouri Highway Department repair aging roads and bridges.

”We’re almost dead last on how much we spend per mile on our road system,” Mehan said.

And with the seventh-longest highway system in the country...

“That’s completely inappropriate,” Mehan said.

If approved by lawmakers, the fuel tax would go up two cents per gallon every year until 2026.

”We’d increase it in five years by ten cents per gallon,” Mehan said.

Supporters say it would let drivers to get some of that money back.

”If we’re able to also pair it with another idea of allowing Missouri drivers to file for a rebate in the amount of increased gas tax they pay per year and get it as some short of rebate against their income tax, we think that’s very equitable,” Mehan said,

For the average driver, this means an increase of $7 per year on gas.

”It really isn’t a significant increase in cost,” Mehan said.

Branson resident, Mike Ristau said the bill is a step in the right direction.

”I think it’s an excellent idea,” Ristau said.

Ristau said he travels around the state and notices many roads in bad conditions.

”They definitely need some repair, so I’m all for it,” Ristau said.

