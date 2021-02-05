Cardinals trade outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Angels

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals have traded veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Los Angeles Angels.

The teams completed the trade late Thursday. The Angels are also receiving cash considerations from the Cardinals.

OFFICIAL: The #Angels have acquired OF Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals.



Welcome to the Halos, @DexterFowler! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BdcYTW8a0N — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 5, 2021

Fowler enters the 2021 season on the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract. The Cardinals are expected to pay most of the remaining $14 million on his contract, according to USA Today Baseball writer Bob Nightengale.

The #STLCards will pay the bulk of Dexter Fowler's $14 million contract and the #Angels will send a player to be named later or cash. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 5, 2021

Fowler will join his fifth team in the Angels over a 13-year career. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Fowler hit .233 with 49 home runs and 177 RBIs.

The trade comes one week after a series of offseason moves from the Cardinals. Longtime ace Adam Wainwright signed a new one-year contract last week, while St. Louis finalized a trade for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado on Monday.

