Cardinals trade outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Angels

St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona...
St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler watches his solo home run take flight against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) (KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals have traded veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Los Angeles Angels.

The teams completed the trade late Thursday. The Angels are also receiving cash considerations from the Cardinals.

Fowler enters the 2021 season on the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract. The Cardinals are expected to pay most of the remaining $14 million on his contract, according to USA Today Baseball writer Bob Nightengale.

Fowler will join his fifth team in the Angels over a 13-year career. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Fowler hit .233 with 49 home runs and 177 RBIs.

The trade comes one week after a series of offseason moves from the Cardinals. Longtime ace Adam Wainwright signed a new one-year contract last week, while St. Louis finalized a trade for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado on Monday.

