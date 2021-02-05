Advertisement

CDC to issue school reopening guidance next week

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on reopening schools this coming week.

It has been almost a year of at-home learning for some students and many are ready to get back into the classroom.

A big concern is figuring out how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 before returning.

Even with guidance and regulations, CDC officials say community spread must be down before it is safe for teachers and students to reenter schools.

Not everyone wants to go back. Some teacher unions are resisting reopening schools amid fears of infection.

President Joe Biden has said he will work to reopen K-12 schools in his first 100 days in office, but made it clear he will defer to medical experts to dictate when that happens.

The president has signed multiple executive actions to help reopen schools and establish a national strategy to get the pandemic under control.

Biden is also pushing Congress to approve $170 billion for schools and colleges to help them operate safely in person or facilitate remote learning.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ab
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some snow Saturday, cold next week
Thousands who received unemployment benefits told to pay it back. They received overpayment...
On Your Side Investigation: 45,000 Missourians told to pay back unemployment benefits during pandemic
Police investigate man's death in Nixa, Mo.
Search warrants reveal new information in death investigation of Nixa, Mo. man
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Chiefs fan in Clever, Mo. with prosthetic leg shares her story
Chiefs fan in Clever, Mo. with prosthetic leg shares her story
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
Sheriff Daniels says it's great for the school, but also for tax payers because now they're not...
Hollister Schools deputize its School Resource Officer this week
Hollister Schools deputize school resource officer this week
Hollister Schools deputize school resource officer this week
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive