ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police looking for missing Nixa man

Robert Abel.
Robert Abel.(Nixa Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing Thursday.

Robert Abel, 77, was seen leaving his Nixa home around 4:30 p.m. and was planning to make way to the post office. Police say Abel, who suffers from dementia, has not been seen since then.

Abel was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a dark green and white checkered flannel shirt. He is around six feet tall and 180 pounds and with salt and pepper hair.

Police say Abel was last seen driving a 2008 blue Honda Civic with Missouri license plate EE9-K2U.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Nixa Police Department at 417-582-1030.

